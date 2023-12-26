Bridging RVA serves over 3,000 meals on Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For most of us, this is a time to be with our loved ones and to share joy with one another but some of us might not have that option.

That’s why Bridging RVA, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance common good in our community, provided that option on Christmas Day.

For the first time since the pandemic, Bridging RVA hosted an in-person dinner and also provided meals to be delivered as well, serving more than 3,000 people.

For more ways to get involved with Bridging RVA, head over to their website.

