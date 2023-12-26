4 people hurt in crash after driver takes off from Henrico Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were hurt in a crash overnight Tuesday after Henrico Police say a driver took off from officers and collided with two other vehicles.

Around 12:15 a.m., an officer tried to stop that vehicle at the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and I-64. However, the driver kept going, continuing to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road, where police say that person caused the three-vehicle crash.

All four people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover. Police took a person into custody and said there were no threats to the community.

Henrico Police are asking anyone who may have more information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

