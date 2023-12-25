Virginia’s First Lady promotes importance of volunteering

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside a kindergarten classroom at Carver Elementary School, Virginia’s First Lady spends time reading to a group of students.

It’s her fifth trip to the Richmond school, where she works with volunteers to help promote literacy and tutoring.

“I love young children. I love being in the classroom with them, and so we have a contingent of women who’s committed to come serve this school along side the Kiwanis club in an effort to be with the students,” said Suzanne Youngkin, First Lady of Virginia.

Volunteers come to the school each week to spend time with the children. Youngkin began her tutoring initiative at Carver after S.O.L. scores showed young students in the state were drastically behind in reading.

“I heard once them say that up until third grade, you learn to read. And after third grade, you read to learn,” said Youngkin.

The First Lady says children who are not reading at a proficient level by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school. And that’s why efforts like this will help address the learning loss, she says.

“I think it’s very important that people get into the schools, roll up their sleeves and begin to come alongside young people to help make up that gap,” said Youngkin.

But it’s not just schools that need volunteers.

According to the National Council of Nonprofits, formal volunteering dropped more than 23 percent in 2021 compared with 2019.

Youngkin says there are plenty of other ways and opportunities to give back.

“I have always felt like serving others is the best way to bless yourself. So when you give, you receive,” said Youngkin.

She hopes more people will step up to the plate in the new year.

“I would love for that giving spirit to spill over into 2024,” said Youngkin.

