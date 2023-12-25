Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Warmer than average Christmas Day with rain on the way

1/2 to 1″ expected tonight through Wednesday
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain should arrive late tonight and continue on and off into Wednesday morning.

Today: Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy, warmer than average. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 60°.

First Alert: Pacific moisture arrives late Monday night and continues through Wednesday morning with around 1/2″ to 1″ rain expected.

Tomorrow: Overcast with a few light showers during the day and a steadier rain overnight. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning. Drier and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 50°

First Alert: Chilly but near normal temperatures heading into 2024.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

