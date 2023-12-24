Sunday Forecast: Mild for Decemeber with a mix of sun and clouds
Dry through Christmas Day with above average temperatures
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain should arrive Monday night and continue all day Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 60°.
Monday: Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy, warmer than average. Rain moves in overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 60°.
First Alert: Pacific moisture arrives Monday night and continues through Wednesday morning with around 1/2″ to 1″ rain expected.
Tuesday: Overcast with intermittent showers during the day and a steadier rain overnight. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 80%)
Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning. Drier and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (This could change in a rainmaker to our north sinks further south)
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 50°
First Alert: Chilly but near normal temperatures heading into 2024.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
