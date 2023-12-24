Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Mild for Decemeber with a mix of sun and clouds

Dry through Christmas Day with above average temperatures
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain should arrive Monday night and continue all day Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 60°.

Monday: Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy, warmer than average. Rain moves in overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 60°.

First Alert: Pacific moisture arrives Monday night and continues through Wednesday morning with around 1/2″ to 1″ rain expected.

Tuesday: Overcast with intermittent showers during the day and a steadier rain overnight. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning. Drier and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (This could change in a rainmaker to our north sinks further south)

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 50°

First Alert: Chilly but near normal temperatures heading into 2024.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

