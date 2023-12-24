Your Money with Carlson Financial
Shooting on hull street leaves one man injured

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting after one man was injured in the 5600 block of Hull Street.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found one male with non-life-threatening injuries; he was treated for his injuries on the scene.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

