Prayer vigil held for Dollar General employee killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of family, friends, coworkers and even strangers filled the Dollar General parking lot, remembering the life of Kamarr Hall Sr..

They said he was a loving, wonderful person who made everyone who walked into those doors feel welcomed.

“He gave me encouragement, advice, joking, laughing, playing just as a gift to a new member to the state,” said one of Kamarr Hall Sr.’s coworkers.

12 On Your Side was told that Hall only had two days left as a store clerk - before he was shot.

“He was here doing his job… supporting his family,” said Reva Trammell, a councilwoman for the City of Richmond, who represents the 8th District.

His coworkers shared how he was a special, one of a kind person.

“He was such a very, wonderful, caring, positive, loving spirit and he will truly be missed,” said the coworker.

Not only will Hall be missing from family traditions this holiday season - but he also won’t be present for a major milestone - his wedding anniversary on New Years Eve.

“So, this is what makes it so much more hurtful… they was about to celebrate a wedding anniversary,” shared Tawanda, Hall’s sister in law.

People who only knew him as the dollar general worker - say they felt his love and light every time they walked into the store.

“This is hard on me and i didn’t even know the man’s name but he was like a family member,” said one woman who frequently shops at that Dollar General.

Hall had family from out of state who shared their appreciation for the support to the crowd over the phone… and so did his wife.

“God is good all the time and i want to thank you all for coming out,” Shakisha Hall said.

