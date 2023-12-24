Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Police investigating after woman shot during a domestic dispute in Henrico

Henrico police vehicle
Henrico police vehicle(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman is now in stable condition after she was shot during a domestic dispute in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Bramblewood Road for reports of shots fired just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

Police arrested an adult male who they say was in a domestic relationship with the woman. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident, they are not looking for additional suspects, and there are no threats to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or utilize the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers or the P3Tips application can be done anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a reported shooting on Jahnke Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.
Suspect identified in Chippenham Hospital shooting
A driver is dead, and another is seriously injured in a Henrico car crash Friday evening.
1 dead, another seriously injured in Henrico crash
VDOT says all traffic is being moved to Exit 15 while crews clean up.
‘A Christmas miracle’: 2 survive bad four-vehicle crash on I-295 in Chesterfield
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Shakisha Harris-Hall holding a photo of her husband.
Widow speaking out after her husband was shot and killed in Dollar General robbery

Latest News

Family, friends, strangers gather to honor and remember the life of Dollar General employee -...
Prayer vigil held for Dollar General employee killed
Chesterfield Attempted Abduction
Police investigate attempted abduction in Chesterfield
A driver is dead, and another is seriously injured in a Henrico car crash Friday evening.
1 dead, another seriously injured in Henrico crash
AAA expects over 185,000 will be traveling this holiday weekend.
AAA: 185,000 Virginians to fly this holiday weekend