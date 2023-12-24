Police investigating after woman shot during a domestic dispute in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman is now in stable condition after she was shot during a domestic dispute in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Bramblewood Road for reports of shots fired just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

Police arrested an adult male who they say was in a domestic relationship with the woman. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident, they are not looking for additional suspects, and there are no threats to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or utilize the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers or the P3Tips application can be done anonymously.

