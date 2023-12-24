Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother accused of starving her 10-year-old son has been charged with murder and negligent child abuse in his death, according to police.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Priyanka Tiwari, was arrested Thursday by Morrisville police, news outlets reported.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive child at the home and could not revive the boy.

“It was determined that significant time had passed since the child’s death due to the state of the body,” according to a statement from the town of Morrisville. The boy’s body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

Warrants allege she had been starving the boy, but did not say for how long. Abuse and neglect were believed to be contributing factors in the boy’s death, police said.

During a brief court hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered the woman be held without bail and be represented by the capital defender’s office, the News & Observer reported. That office said it had not yet assigned an attorney to her case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police were called to a reported shooting on Jahnke Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.
Suspect identified in Chippenham Hospital shooting
A driver is dead, and another is seriously injured in a Henrico car crash Friday evening.
1 dead, another seriously injured in Henrico crash
VDOT says all traffic is being moved to Exit 15 while crews clean up.
‘A Christmas miracle’: 2 survive bad four-vehicle crash on I-295 in Chesterfield
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Shakisha Harris-Hall holding a photo of her husband.
Widow speaking out after her husband was shot and killed in Dollar General robbery

Latest News

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE...
Mother arrested for allegedly starving 10-year-old son to death
Prosecutors say Jonathan Allen Dunn faces multiple charges after allegedly killing a...
Man charged with killing 2-year-old boy, badly injuring his twin sister
Family, friends, strangers gather to honor and remember the life of Dollar General employee -...
Prayer vigil held for Dollar General employee killed
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall