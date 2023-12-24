Last minute holiday shopping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Retail Federation has data that shows shoppers are spending 3-4% more this holiday season than last year.

“It’s not as hectic as it used to be with all the customers, it’s really satisfying,” said Terry Morris, a last minute shopper.

Some shoppers started their day by getting shopping out of the way this Christmas Eve. Cars filled parking lots of major retail stores like Target, Michael’s and Ross, as well as in Carytown, where more local stores reside. Some people waiting until this weekend to shop said they have actually benefited local stores selling handmade items.

“All of the support on Friday and Saturday has been huge, it’s been really good, we appreciate it,” said Debbie Chadick, a long-time volunteer and VP Chair of the Board for Ten Thousand Villages.

With it being one day before Christmas - there’s no time to order presents online - but i spoke with one shopper who did shop online this year… She shared how she avoided some of the scams going around.

“I just go to the basic websites, nothing crazy I haven’t clicked on before,” explained Tierra Morris, a last minute shopper.

She told 12 On Your Side that she got everything she ordered in the time it was expected. Meanwhile, others express their joy for shopping in stores.

“I believe that online you don’t really know where the product is really sourced and people can also feel the quality of the products here too and they can find out the stories behind the items, it enhances the meaning,” explained Paul Lee, a sales clerk at Ten Thousand Villages in Carytown.

According to a survey done by the National Retail Federation, 70% of consumers say they’re finishing up their shopping on the weekend before christmas.

“We’re gonna make the best of it and get ready for christmas!” Terry Morris said.

