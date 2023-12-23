Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny and cool

Patchy frost and fog this morning, freezing fog possible
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry through Christmas Day, rain arrives Monday night.

Saturday: Patchy areas of morning fog and frost. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Monday: Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, warmer than average. Rain arrives in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60°.

First Alert: Pacific moisture arrives late Monday, rain chances Monday night through Wednesday morning with around 1/2″ to 1″ rain expected.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely at any point. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning. Drier and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 50°

