Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny and cool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry through Christmas Day, rain arrives Monday night.

Saturday: Patchy areas of morning fog and frost. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Monday: Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, warmer than average. Rain arrives in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60°.

First Alert: Pacific moisture arrives late Monday, rain chances Monday night through Wednesday morning with around 1/2″ to 1″ rain expected.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely at any point. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning. Drier and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 50°

