Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say

Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling to Arizona.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WICKENBURG, Ariz. (Gray News) - An expectant mother was reportedly killed with her husband seriously injured in a crash earlier this week.

KSL reports that the collision occurred on U.S. 93 in Wickenburg, about an hour outside of Phoenix, on Wednesday night.

A white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was passing vehicles in a legal passing zone but failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck, reports said.

A female passenger, later identified as Chloe Stott, in the Toyota truck died at the scene.

The male driver, later identified as Parker Stott, was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and burns.

The driver of the Volvo was also transported to the hospital and expected to survive.

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were traveling to Arizona from Utah that evening to visit them and reveal the news of their pregnancy before the holidays.

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” Jake Toolson shared through a GoFundMe account.

Toolson said Parker Stott remains in intensive care at the Arizona Burn Center.

“A young couple’s lives changed in the blink of an eye. Any support and prayers for this family will make a difference,” Toolson shared.

