Events to get you in the holiday spirit ahead of Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Christmas is just days away and if you’re not quite ready to deck the halls, we have a few events to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

If you’re willing to make a slight drive, Christmas Town is still happening this weekend at Busch Gardens.

It’s one of the largest light displays in North America, with more than 10 million twinkling lights.

There will also be Christmas shows and lots of rides and coasters.

Ugly Sweater Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga at Pactamere Farm is taking a festive twist.

The goat elves will be donned in their festive attire as they hop, jump and entertain you during the one-hour yoga session.

You’re also encouraged to wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or sparkly cardigan.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Stone Horse Creek Road.

Christmas Movies at Byrd Theatre

If exercise isn’t your thing, you can take the whole family over to the Byrd Theatre to enjoy the Christmas movies all weekend long.

Saturday and Sunday’s showings are “The Polar Express,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and “Black Christmas.”

Tickets are $8.

