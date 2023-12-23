Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 dead, another seriously injured in Henrico crash

A driver is dead, and another is seriously injured in a Henrico car crash Friday evening.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A driver is dead, and another is seriously injured in a Henrico car crash Friday evening.

At around 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 2, Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at Three Chopt Road and Cedarfield Parkway intersection. 

They arrived and found one of the adult drivers died due to their injuries. The other driver was trapped inside the vehicle in serious condition. 

Henrico Fire got that driver out of their vehicle and taken to an area hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Henrico Police Crash Team. 

A section of Three Chopt Road between Gaskins Road and Pell Street will remain closed for several hours into the night, police say.

