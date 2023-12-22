Widow speaking out after her husband was shot and killed in Dollar General robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The wife of a Richmond shooting victim is speaking out for the first time since her husband was shot and killed during his shift at a Dollar General.

Kamarr Hall was killed when the store off Richmond Highway was robbed a little more than a week ago. He died protecting the store, a place his wife says he was not comfortable working. But now she wants everyone to remember the man he was.

“He didn’t deserve this. He was such a sweet guy,” Shakisha Harris-Hall, Kamarr’s wife, said.

Harris-Hall is in tears, wearing her husband’s clothes as she holds onto the memory of him metaphorically and physically while she clutches a photo of the two of them. She says he did not like the job there much and was increasingly worried about it.

She says he was supposed to move to the Iron Bridge Dollar General location soon. His last day was supposed to be just two days after he was killed.

“He was just trying to make a living, you know, he was just trying to make a living. So even though he dragged every day, he was there. But he did not feel comfortable there,” Harris-Hall said.

Harris-Hall knew something was wrong that night. She says they always called at the same time during his shift, but that did not happen on Dec. 13.

“It was strange to me because I didn’t receive that phone call. When I did receive a phone call, it was for me that he’d been shot,” Harris-Hall said.

The store was being robbed, and Kamarr was trying to protect it, taking on more than usual day-to-day responsibilities.

“It was told to me that it all happened in less than four minutes. So, I know that was the last four minutes of his life,” Harris-Hall said.

She says Kamarr had been worried because of robberies at other Dollar General locations. His employer now offers to cover many costs as Harris-Hall grapples with her current situation.

“The Dollar General has been generous. Yes, I really do really appreciate it, but it’s not going to bring back my loss,” Harris-Hall said.

She’s now asking for better protection at the stores, something she says has already started to happen, but she wishes it had been earlier.

“It didn’t have to take my husband to die for y’all to start having security now,” Harris-Hall said.

Harris-Hall says there is a suspect in custody right now.

RPD says, “This is a vigorous and active investigation.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

A vigil will be held Saturday. Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. at the corner of Richmond Highway and Ruffin Road, next to the Dollar General. Harris-Hall says people should wear green and white, as those were her husband’s favorite colors since he was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.

His funeral services will be held in Philadelphia, near his family. The Hall family says people can support by purchasing a button in memory of their loved one, and to donate, contact (804) 399-1111.

