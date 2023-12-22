Suspect shot by U.S. Marshal failed to register as a violent sex offender three times, court documents reveal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Court documents revealed the name of the man who was shot by a member of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Roanoke City.

The task force was attempting to serve felony warrant papers for failing to register as a sex offender to Jeremy Bailey on Tuesday. Officers entered the duplex residence in the 1300 block of Dunmore Street SW with a K9 unit.

Documents reveal Bailey was found hiding behind a heat duct, and stated “He [Bailey] was not going out, officers would have to kill him.” Bailey then came down from the attic with a knife in his hand, and a U.S. Marshal shot him, according to the documents. Bailey was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Virginia State Police (VSP) told WDBJ7 Bailey was in recovery. Per the U.S. Marshal’s Office policy, the Deputy Marshal involved in the shooting can determine if he wants to be on leave or not, while the investigation takes place. It is unclear whether the Deputy Marshal is currently on leave. VSP is handling the investigation.

Investigators searched the home on Dunmore Street and seized a knife, a 9mm shell casing, a bullet and an OC canister.

Court records reveal Bailey has a criminal history that goes back to 2002. He was charged with felony rape, forcible sodomy, abduction, aggravated malicious wounding and maliciously shooting at an occupied car. He’s been sentenced several separate times for these charges. His record also shows he violated a protective order multiple times over the last decade.

He was convicted in the rape of a minor in 2010.

The U.S. Marshal involved shooting on December 19 stemmed from the Fugitive Task Force attempting to serve felony warrant papers for failing to register as a violent sex offender in Roanoke. However, it was not Bailey’s first time failing to register.

Bailey was charged with failing to register as a violent sex offender back in 2015 in Roanoke City. He was taken into custody for 60 days. Bailey faced the same charge again in December 2022. The case ended in June 2023, and he was sentenced to one year with 11 months suspended. Bailey was set to be on probation upon release.

