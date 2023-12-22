Your Money with Carlson Financial
Stony Point offering last-minute gift shopping at Sip & Shop

By Amya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you wait until the last minute to get your holiday shopping done, PopUp RVA’s Stony Point Sip & Shop is putting a bow on this year’s season with the perfect event.

Whether you’re shopping for your mom, best friend, or pets, a hundred vendors will be at your fingertips with the perfect gifts this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can buy games, books, clothes, jewelry, and more.

Don’t forget, it’s called Sip & Shop for a reason. There will also be spiked hot chocolates, beer, wine and mixed drinks for the adults.

Also, on Saturday, Santa Claus comes to town.

Sip & Shop will welcome Santa on his final stop before he starts getting prepared for the big day.

That means free pictures for kids, couples and even your dogs. That happens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before Santa returns to the north pole.

Sunday, Dec. 24, is dedicated to the dads or anyone else who hasn’t finished their shopping list.

Many gift options are available, from toys to jewelry to woodworking and hot sauce gift packs.

Dad’s Shopping Day is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sip & Shop is where the H&M used to be located.

