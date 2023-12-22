Show set, zookeeper area rebuilt at Metro Richmond Zoo after fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Metro Richmond Zoo as they prepare for their performances of the season for their annual Christmas pageant, “The Miracle of Christmas: Live at the Zoo.”

“This winter is very special too because we are finally able to bring back our Christmas pageant,” said Taylor Andelin, who works at the Metro Richmond Zoo. “‘The Miracle of Christmas Live at the Zoo’ is a live nativity pageant with animals and a human cast of actors.”

The show takes on a special meaning for the Metro Richmond Zoo this year after a fire destroyed several buildings in June, including production sets and equipment for their annual show.

“This stage burned down in the fire, so this is rebuilt. Our light equipment burned down in the fire, so we have new lights this year and then our backdrop and some of the sets we use in the program burned, so we have rebuilt those,” said Andelin. “This is such a tradition for Richmond families, so I think it’s very special that the tradition is continuing.”

Six months after the fire, the Metro Richmond Zoo is making progress in its efforts to rebuild from the rubble. The zoo just reopened its zookeeper area last week.

“We’re super excited because it’s bigger than the previous facilities,” he said. “There’s more counter space, more sinks. It’s a better working environment for our keepers to prepare all the animal diets for all the animals we have here at the zoo.”

Progress is also being made to rebuild the rest of the buildings destroyed in the blaze.

“We’re still working on rebuilding our workshop. That’s where all our construction guys build things and repair things, and our animal hospital is still being worked on,” Andelin said. “We have to install the sheetrock and garage doors and the cabinetry and equipment for the medical procedures inside there.”

The zoo tells us the rebuild is a work in progress, but they’re looking to reopen these buildings by next spring.

An effort coming to life with a helping hand from the community.

“Everyone’s support has been very meaningful to us,” said Andelin. “So many people from the community have reached out, and we’re very excited that they can come to the Christmas program and see this free event that we give to the community each year.”

“The Miracle of Christmas: Live at the Zoo” will have three more performances this evening. For more information about this, click here.

