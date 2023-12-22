Richmond police release name of officer involved in Decatur Street shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says Sgt. Cody Adams fired his gun in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
“As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident,” Richmond police said in a news release on Friday. “The investigation continues.”
Police say just before midnight on Dec. 6, officers were trying to arrest wanted individuals after they parked a vehicle on Decatur Street in Richmond’s southside.
“Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the individuals when a male in the passenger seat of the vehicle fired shots at an officer. The officer returned fire with his service weapon,” Richmond Police said.
One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say four people have been arrested in the case:
- Devone Brown, 18, of Richmond: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Corey Hewitt, 21, of Chesterfield County: Possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine.
- Kemonte Mayo, 18, of Henrico County: Outstanding Henrico County arrest warrants for strangulation, simple assault, and destruction of property
- Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond: Attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.