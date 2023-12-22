Powhatan man dies in head-on crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Powhatan County on Thursday.

VSP says just before 11 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on Route 522 (Maidens Road) just north of Bolling Road.

“A 2010 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Matthew W. Jones, 31, of Powhatan County, was headed south of Route 522/Maidens Rd. when it ran off the right-hand side of the road, overcorrected and came back into the northbound lane where a 2017 Chevrolet Express van could not avoid striking it head on. The Express van then overturned on its passenger side,” Virginia State Police said.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

The driver and passenger of the Express van are in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.