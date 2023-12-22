Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 hurt in shooting at Chippenham Hospital

Police were called to a reported shooting on Jahnke Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.
Police were called to a reported shooting on Jahnke Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are hurt after a shooting at Chippenham Hospital early Friday morning.

At around 4 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the hospital located on Jahnke Road.

Multiple agencies including the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, Richmond, and Chesterfield Police are on scene investigating.

HCA Virginia says two people were shot, and they are both being treated.

The hospital is currently on lockdown.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

