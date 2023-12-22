2 hurt in shooting at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are hurt after a shooting at Chippenham Hospital early Friday morning.

At around 4 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the hospital located on Jahnke Road.

Multiple agencies including the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, Richmond, and Chesterfield Police are on scene investigating.

HCA Virginia says two people were shot, and they are both being treated.

The hospital is currently on lockdown.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

