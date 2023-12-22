Police investigate attempted abduction in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating what they believe to be an attempted abduction on Thursday.

Police say just before 4 p.m., officers were called to Newgate Road to report an attempted abduction that happened in the area.

“A juvenile male reported he was walking home when a red truck pulled up beside him. The driver of the truck spoke to the juvenile and claimed he had been sent by a relative to pick the juvenile up. The juvenile refused to get in the vehicle and fled. The driver exited the truck and chased the juvenile on foot for a short distance before getting back in the truck and leaving the area,” Chesterfield Police said.

The juvenile was not injured.

Police say the suspect’s truck is described as an older-model, two-door red pickup truck with rust near the wheels.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.