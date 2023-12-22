Friday Forecast: Partly sunny and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We should be without any rain or snow chances through the holiday weekend. Above-average temperatures are expected this weekend through most of next week.

Friday: Patchy morning frost. Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs near 50°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60°.

Pacific moisture arrives Tuesday/Wednesday with around 1/2″ to 1″ rain expected.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely at any point. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning, tapering in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated rain shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

