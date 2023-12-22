Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Partly sunny and chilly

Patchy frost possible this morning, dry through Christmas
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We should be without any rain or snow chances through the holiday weekend. Above-average temperatures are expected this weekend through most of next week.

Friday: Patchy morning frost. Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs near 50°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60°.

Pacific moisture arrives Tuesday/Wednesday with around 1/2″ to 1″ rain expected.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely at any point. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning, tapering in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated rain shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

