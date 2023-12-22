Caesars Casino brings in over $125 million in gaming revenue since opening

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Caesars temporary casino continues to bring in millions of dollars in revenue.

The temporary casino opened its doors in May. Since then, it has generated nearly $125.4 million in gaming revenue and around $7.5 million in tax revenue for the city.

Caesars says those numbers exceeded expectations for the capabilities of a temporary facility.

“It was hard to tell what you’ll be able to do without all of your full offerings,” said Chris Albrecht, General Manager for Caesars Virginia. “What it’s been able to show is that our customers enjoy the experience we’re providing them. That’s had them coming back to see us more and more even in a temporary structure because we’re providing a great experience. Our team members are delivering on those service expectations.”

So far, they have hired around 450 employees. They are still looking to hire over 400 more people for the permanent casino.

“What we’ve learned is the team members are getting trained up on how to do table games, pay jackpots, and all the things within a casino. They’ve been able to learn those skills here and they’ll be able to translate and take that over. We’ve also been able to show our customers the kind of service experience we want to give them,” added Albrecht.

The temporary casino will be turned into additional parking lot space once the permanent one opens. It will include 1,400 slot machines, 320 hotel rooms, seven restaurants, a pool, and more.

“Construction progress has been great. We’re on the 11th of 12 floors for the hotel right now. So, the weather has been very favorable to us through the fall in the winter so far,” said Albrecht.

To end off the year, there will be a New Year’s Eve Party at the temporary casino with a live DJ and a balloon drop.

“We’re really trying to have a great, big party to really celebrate what’s been an amazing start to our temporary facility. We’ll get a chance to do a little bigger in the permanent but it’ll be a great end of 2023 and a start to 2024 even here in the temporary,” said Albrecht.

They say the permanent casino is still on track to be complete by late next year.

