Animals running out of time as shelters reach full capacity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Animal shelters across central Virginia hope for a Christmas Miracle.

Cats and dogs are packing out shelters, lying in crates instead of cozying up with their forever family this holiday season.

“Yeah, I think this is the worst year we have ever seen with the number of animals being neglected and abused by far,” said Christie Chipps-Peters, Director of Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Richmond isn’t the only locality feeling the burden of influx. In a social media post by Petersburg Animal Care and Control, they say space is so tight that dogs are in cat cages.

The need to get some of these animals out is great, and animals like Sweet Pea may not make it much longer.

Sweet pea needs a forever home. May be in danger of Euthanasia. (WWBT)

“We are hoping to not let our hearts and minds go there,” their post stated.

In Richmond, RACC also hopes to change the narrative for some of these animals before the weekend arrives.

“If you do choose to add another pet to your family, we would hope that you would go to a shelter and save one,” said Chipps-Peters. “There are so many animals just waiting to love you.”

Animals at RACC are safe from euthanization but eager to find their forever home. So, RACC offers free adoptions sponsored by Howell’s Heating and Air.

“Please come and see us. We focus on same-day adoptions. The process is fairly simple,” said Chipps-Peters.

Anyone can stop by the Richmond shelter Friday, Dec. 22, from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 23, from 12-5 p.m. with your I.D. to start the same-day adoption process.

RACC recommends bringing other dogs to the shelter if you have them and everyone in your home for a meet and greet.

Louisa is also offering free adoptions. You can head to the shelter on Sacred Heart Avenue until Dec. 23 to adopt your furbaby.

To adopt in Petersburg, head to the shelter on Johnson Road. They are urging people to come out and adopt or foster animals to make room for new animals coming in.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.