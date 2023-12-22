Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 hospitalized after four-vehicle crash on I-295 in Chesterfield

VDOT says all lanes of I-295 north remain shut down.
VDOT says all traffic is being moved to Exit 15 while crews clean up.
VDOT says all traffic is being moved to Exit 15 while crews clean up.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Chesterfield.

At around 8 a.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police were called to a four-vehicle crash on I-295 north at mile marker 16 near Route 10.

VSP says this crash involved two tractor-trailers, an SUV, and a pickup truck.

VDOT says I-295 will remain shut down for an extended period while crews clean up.

All traffic is being moved to Exit 15.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

