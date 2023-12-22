2 hospitalized after four-vehicle crash on I-295 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Chesterfield.

At around 8 a.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police were called to a four-vehicle crash on I-295 north at mile marker 16 near Route 10.

VSP says this crash involved two tractor-trailers, an SUV, and a pickup truck.

VDOT says I-295 will remain shut down for an extended period while crews clean up.

All traffic is being moved to Exit 15.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.