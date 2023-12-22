Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

101-year-old college student proves age is just a number

When you think of college students, you probably picture kids in their twenties. Well there's one student at Brightpoint Community College who's not your averag
By Sarah Chakales
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sarah Simpkins has always wanted to earn her college degree, and at 101 years old, she decided there was no time like the present.

“So that I might inspire somebody else,” Simpkins said. “I returned to school. It was never out of my mind.”

Simpkins just finished the first semester of her Early Childhood Education program at Brightpoint Community College in Chester.

“Enjoying every step of it,” Simpkins said. “Being with the other students.”

In-person art classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays were her favorite.

“When I go to do the homework, that’s easy,” Simpkins said. “Piece of cake.”

Her granddaughter, Halimah Shepherd-Crawford, is also enrolled at Brightpoint Community College and helps Simpkins with her homework.

“I study the assignment, explain it to her and then she gives me her answers,” Shepherd-Crawford said. “I’m her hands and eyes, but it’s her brain. She’s still super sharp.”

The grandmother-granddaughter duo will both graduate in May.

“It’s special because we both will finish together, and we’ll both walk across the stage together,” Shepherd-Crawford said. “It made us work harder. And that was our motivation. We’re gonna do this together. We’re gonna finish together.”

Simpkins, a former semi-professional bowler, moved down to Virginia from Brooklyn, NY, at 96 to live with her granddaughter.

For her, age is just a number.

“It feels like 42,” Simpkins said when asked how old she is.

She applies that youthful mentality to everything she tackles.

“My grandmother’s just an inspiration,” Shepherd-Crawford said.

Simpkins can take classes at no charge, thanks to Virginia’s Higher Education Act of 1974, which allows seniors over 60 to pursue higher education either for credit or by auditing classes.

She dropped out of Allen University in Columbia, SC, at the age of 20 after she got pregnant.

“So I went on, and I got married,” Simpkins said.

She focused on growing her family and had 12 children. But she never lost sight of her goal.

“It’s something that I had to do,” Simpkins said. “I’m very, very grateful that God has enabled me to do this.”

Simpkins’ dedication paid off. She finished her first semester with a 3.5 GPA.

“I wanted to do that just to prove to me that I can do it,” Simpkins said.

She will be 102 years old when she receives her diploma in May.

She describes herself as happy and joyful and credits her positive attitude for longevity.

“You know what, I never plan that far ahead,” Simpkins said. “Living in the moment.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Old, used Visa gift card
Safety expert warns of ‘card draining’ scam around the holidays
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
File photo
Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Holiday Home, sponsored by CoStar Group, continues in Henrico on Beverly Drive!
Holiday Homes: 1412 Beverly Drive in Henrico
Kassceen Weaver Sentenced
Chesterfield father sentenced for killing son, concealing body
Reduced hours and long waits. Those are just some of the things you could be seeing at your...
VCU professor details pharmacist shortage during the holiday season
Quanazya and Keandra hugging after getting a bike.
Dozens of bikes given away to Fairfield Court neighbors ahead of the holidays
Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on 12 On Your Side...
2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.