Thursday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with light winds

Slowly getting warmer this weekend with our next rain chance not until after Christmas
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry pattern settles in without any rain or snow chances through the holiday weekend. Above average temperatures expected into next week.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, high around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in upper 50s

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60.

Pacific moisture arrives Tuesday/Wednesday with around 1/2″ rain expected.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely at any point. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

