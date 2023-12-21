Thursday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with light winds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry pattern settles in without any rain or snow chances through the holiday weekend. Above average temperatures expected into next week.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, high around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in upper 50s

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60.

Pacific moisture arrives Tuesday/Wednesday with around 1/2″ rain expected.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely at any point. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.