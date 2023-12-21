RPD offers Vacation Watch Program ahead of holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you live in Richmond, an added layer of security is available to come to your door.

Residents expressed concerns about property crime during Wednesday community walk, hosted by RPD’s 3rd precinct.

During that walk, officers reminded residents about the Vacation Watch Program.

“If you do plan on leaving for an extended period of time, you have the option to reach out to your respective precinct. There is a form you would fill out,” said Lt. Marvin Marsh. “As a result, we would then advise the patrol officers working your area to conduct spot checks.”

Lt. Marsh said the spot checks are free of charge and give residents the peace of mind that an officer will keep an eye on their home while they are away.

He said officers check in front of the house along alleyways, all to ensure there is no suspicious activity.

“It’s really helpful in the event that something happened at the home. We have a contact we can use to reach out to the home owner.” Lt. Marsh said.

The checks are done periodically as opposed to officers sitting in front of the homes to patrol. Once the return date you provided on your application arrives, the patrol officers go back to business as usual.

Other resources RPD mentioned to residents are free Amazon and Fed Ex lock boxes to protect incoming packages and steering wheel locks they are giving out to those who own a Kia or Hyundai.

