Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

RPD offers Vacation Watch Program ahead of holidays

Patrol officers can keep an eye on your home while you’re gone
Patrol officers can keep an eye on your home while you're gone.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you live in Richmond, an added layer of security is available to come to your door.

Residents expressed concerns about property crime during Wednesday community walk, hosted by RPD’s 3rd precinct.

During that walk, officers reminded residents about the Vacation Watch Program.

“If you do plan on leaving for an extended period of time, you have the option to reach out to your respective precinct. There is a form you would fill out,” said Lt. Marvin Marsh. “As a result, we would then advise the patrol officers working your area to conduct spot checks.”

Lt. Marsh said the spot checks are free of charge and give residents the peace of mind that an officer will keep an eye on their home while they are away.

He said officers check in front of the house along alleyways, all to ensure there is no suspicious activity.

“It’s really helpful in the event that something happened at the home. We have a contact we can use to reach out to the home owner.” Lt. Marsh said.

The checks are done periodically as opposed to officers sitting in front of the homes to patrol. Once the return date you provided on your application arrives, the patrol officers go back to business as usual.

Other resources RPD mentioned to residents are free Amazon and Fed Ex lock boxes to protect incoming packages and steering wheel locks they are giving out to those who own a Kia or Hyundai.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled
Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

The suspects are being charged based on the RICO Act due to their alleged gang activity.
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Patrol officers can keep an eye on your home while you're gone.
RPD offers Vacation Watch Program ahead of holidays
Republican Delegate Kimberly Taylor has been declared the winner after a recount of votes in...
Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount
The attorney General’s Office and the zoo’s defense team clashed in court for the first time.
Investigators reveal Natural Bridge Zoo animals’ conditions in District Court hearing