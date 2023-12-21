Your Money with Carlson Financial
Powerball ticket bought in Louisa wins $2 million

Virginia Lottery says whoever bought the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, someone in Louisa is a millionaire!

Virginia Lottery says a Powerball ticket bought at the Louisa Mini Mart is now worth $2 million.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 20 drawing were 27-35-41-56-60, and the Powerball number was 16.

“This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number. Normally that would win $1 million. However, whoever bought this ticket spent an extra $1 for Power Play when they bought it. That extra dollar doubled the prize to $2 million,” Virginia Lottery said.

Virginia Lottery says whoever bought the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.

