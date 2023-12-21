Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Police: VCU Health employee’s car shot at while driving into work

VCU Police believe the shooting is tied to an earlier road rage incident.
VCU Police believe the shooting is tied to an earlier road rage incident.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for suspects who allegedly shot at a VCU Health employee’s car while he was driving into work on Wednesday night.

VCU Police say the shooting happened at 515 N. 13th Street - the MCV D-Deck entrance.

“One of the two occupants exited the gray vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim and his vehicle and sped off southbound on 13th Street, leaving the area,” VCU Police said.

The victim was not hurt, and VCU Police believe the shooting is tied to an earlier road rage incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Old, used Visa gift card
Safety expert warns of ‘card draining’ scam around the holidays
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
On Wednesday, the Dinwiddie Circuit Court ruled that Delegate Kim Taylor won her seat back in...
Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver was found guilty back in July on several charges including felony homicide and...
Chesterfield father convicted of killing son to be sentenced
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
File photo
Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield
The state income tax proposal calls for a 12% cut “across the board” for all tax brackets.
Youngkin unveils budget plan