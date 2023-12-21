Police: VCU Health employee’s car shot at while driving into work

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for suspects who allegedly shot at a VCU Health employee’s car while he was driving into work on Wednesday night.

VCU Police say the shooting happened at 515 N. 13th Street - the MCV D-Deck entrance.

“One of the two occupants exited the gray vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim and his vehicle and sped off southbound on 13th Street, leaving the area,” VCU Police said.

The victim was not hurt, and VCU Police believe the shooting is tied to an earlier road rage incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.