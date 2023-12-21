New programming coming soon to WWBT and WUPV subchannels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new year will bring a few changes to WWBT and WUPV’s programming lineup on its subchannels.

H&I: Heroes & Icons

H&I: Heroes and Icons is where compelling drama, action and adventure come to life on WWBT channel 12.3 starting New Year’s Day. Weekdays feature a different dramatic TV series each day with the H&I DayShift. Sunday through Friday nights, H&I boldly goes where no network has gone before with “All Star Trek,” featuring each original live-action “Star Trek” TV series.

THE365

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on WUPV channel 65.4 starting on Feb. 1.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

Outlaw

From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming soon.

Outlaw is a brand-new western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna soon on channel 48.2. Stay tuned for more details.

Circle Country

With those changes, Circle Country will no longer be available on channel 12.3 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

