Flu and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an increase in both flu and COVID-19 cases, and we aren’t even at the peak of the season.

“In Virginia, we’re observing high activity for respiratory illness,” Heather Harmon-Sloan with VDH said Thursday, December 21.

VDH says influenza-like illness has increased 24% over the last two weeks. Additionally, there a 15% increase in hospital beds for COVID-19.

“For influenza and COVID-19, we are a bit more concerned that we haven’t hit the peak yet,” Harmon-Sloan said.

The department says although the flu peaked earlier last year, it expects to see similar COVID trends, with that peak right around the corner.

“Somewhere around that early-January timeframe, and then, typically, we see a gradual decrease,” Harmon-Sloan said.

Part of this rise is due to spending more time indoors.

“Anytime that we come together in close quarters, we have a possibility then of spreading infection,” Jason Elliott with the Blue Ridge Health District said.

BRHD says the best defense against these illnesses is to be vaccinated.

“Vaccines work in a really fantastic way that helps us to prevent getting infections, in some cases,” Elliott said. “In other cases they ensure that if we do get those infections, they’re not quite as severe.”

Other precautions include frequently washing your hands, improving ventilation at big gatherings, and staying home if you’re sick.

