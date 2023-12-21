Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy

FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.(wmtv)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bird -- an electric scooter rental company found in many U.S. cities -- has filed for bankruptcy protection this week.

The Chapter 11 filing will reportedly allow the company to sell its U.S. assets in the next three to six months.

Bird was founded in 2017 and went public in 2021.

It called itself the largest micro-mobility operator in North America.

The e-scooter company was one of the fastest startups to ever reach a billion-dollar valuation.

At its peak, Bird is said to have operated scooter and bicycle-sharing operations in 350 cities worldwide.

But Bird’s losses piled up as the company focused more on growth and market share than profitability.

The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in September after Bird admitted it had overstated its revenue for the past two years.

The bankruptcy filing does not involve Bird Canada or Bird Europe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled
Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

The suspects are being charged based on the RICO Act due to their alleged gang activity.
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Republican Delegate Kimberly Taylor has been declared the winner after a recount of votes in...
Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount
Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made...
Numerals ‘2024′ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve
Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made...
'2024' numbers arrive in Times Square
The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed...
Passenger caught with bullets concealed in baby diaper at security checkpoint, TSA officers say