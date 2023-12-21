Dozens of bikes given away to Fairfield Court neighbors ahead of the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Some Richmond families are already riding into the holidays, as kids in Fairfield Court got some early gifts.

Several city organizations partnered up to spread some joy and give out brand-new bikes for free to families in need. While it may seem like a gracious gift, it represents a lot more for some.

“Nothing transforms the life of a kid like a bike does. It is more than just wheels; it is freedom, it’s responsibility, and it changes their life forever,” Becky Mann with Jewish Family Services said.

Jewish Family Services helps get the bikes and additional gifts to Fairfield Court.

The Richmond Area Bicycle Association provides the bikes, raising money in the year to make the giveaway happen. They then store the bikes at the city’s Community Tool Bank until they are ready to hand them out.

“I was born and raised in Richmond. I love giving back to the community,” Andrew Mann with RABA said. “This is the community we all live in; we all ride our bikes, and it’s just giving back.”

The groups work with the Richmond Henrico Health District to organize sign-ups for the bike, as RHHD has a resource center at each city’s public housing neighborhood.

The center is something Quanazya Santiago calls life-changing, as she picked up a bike for her four-year-old son.

“This is my first year actually in my own space, so I’m glad that I can be able to provide a bike for him,” Santiago said. “He sees kids around here play, he’s like, ‘Oh, I want a bike,’ and I’m like, you can’t ride a bike! But this one has training wheels.”

A couple of months ago, Santiago was unsure about this opportunity. She says everything changed when she met Keandra, who works in Fairfield Court’s resource center.

Keandra helped Santiago get on a sign-up list for a bike. It’s one of the many opportunities and services the center provides for neighbors.

“I just stopped by one day in her office, and it was just like amazing she was just like, oh, I got this, I got this type of resource, this type of resource, and I was like, oh, I wish I would have known all these years,” Santiago said.

The giveaway is now in its third year, and it is a tradition only continuing to grow.

Organizers say they had around nine bikes the first year, but now they can provide about two dozen for Fairfield Court, thanks to sponsors and community partners.

“That’s the essence of community. That’s what being a community is, helping each other, enrichment of lives, seeing it put a smile on children’s faces,” RHHD Community Health Worker Supervisor Qadira Stewart said.

Now, Santiago wants to give back to others, encouraging everyone to reach out to their resource center or seek out help if needed.

“There’s a lot of resources out here. Don’t ever be scared to open your mouth because you will miss a lot of blessings not saying anything,” Santiago said.

RHHD staff say they are excited kids can now bike to school and engage in safe and healthy activities in their neighborhood.

If anyone wants to help donate or continue experiences like this, RHHD staff say to call 804-362-8164.

