Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Deputies search for armed burglary suspect who escaped custody

Deputies say Michael Martinez Jr., is wanted for multiple charges including armed burglary,...
Deputies say Michael Martinez Jr., is wanted for multiple charges including armed burglary, drug and firearm charges that stem from May 2022.(Powhatan County Sheriff's Office)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who escaped custody on Thursday morning.

At around 9 a.m., deputies say in the area near Rt. 711 and Rt. 288, they tried to take 29-year-old Michael Martinez Jr. into custody when he escaped into the woods.

Deputies say Martinez Jr. is wanted for armed burglary, malicious wounding, drug and firearm charges that stem from May 24, 2022.

Anyone with information about Martinez Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Old, used Visa gift card
Safety expert warns of ‘card draining’ scam around the holidays
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
On Wednesday, the Dinwiddie Circuit Court ruled that Delegate Kim Taylor won her seat back in...
Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver was found guilty back in July on several charges including felony homicide and...
Chesterfield father sentenced for killing son, concealing body
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: VCU Health employee’s car shot at while driving into work
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax