Deputies search for armed burglary suspect who escaped custody

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who escaped custody on Thursday morning.

At around 9 a.m., deputies say in the area near Rt. 711 and Rt. 288, they tried to take 29-year-old Michael Martinez Jr. into custody when he escaped into the woods.

Deputies say Martinez Jr. is wanted for armed burglary, malicious wounding, drug and firearm charges that stem from May 24, 2022.

Anyone with information about Martinez Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.