Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.
They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Old, used Visa gift card
Safety expert warns of ‘card draining’ scam around the holidays
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
On Wednesday, the Dinwiddie Circuit Court ruled that Delegate Kim Taylor won her seat back in...
Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount

Latest News

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener
Kassceen Weaver was found guilty back in July on several charges including felony homicide and...
Chesterfield father convicted of killing son to be sentenced
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway