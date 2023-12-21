Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS is working to determine the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire on South Boones Trail.
When crews arrived, they found the fire started from a shed attached to the home.
Officials say three people who live in the home were able to get out safely.
