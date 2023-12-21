Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Fire & EMS is working to determine the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS is working to determine the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire on South Boones Trail.

When crews arrived, they found the fire started from a shed attached to the home.

Officials say three people who live in the home were able to get out safely.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
On Wednesday, the Dinwiddie Circuit Court ruled that Delegate Kim Taylor won her seat back in...
Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount
Old, used Visa gift card
Safety expert warns of ‘card draining’ scam around the holidays

Latest News

Chesterfield Fire & EMS is working to determine the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.
Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield
RPD offer safety resources to community
RPD offers Vacation Watch Program ahead of holidays
The suspects are being charged based on the RICO Act due to their alleged gang activity.
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Patrol officers can keep an eye on your home while you're gone.
RPD offers Vacation Watch Program ahead of holidays