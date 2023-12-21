Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS is working to determine the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire on South Boones Trail.

When crews arrived, they found the fire started from a shed attached to the home.

Officials say three people who live in the home were able to get out safely.

