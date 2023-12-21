Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Old, used Visa gift card
Safety expert warns of ‘card draining’ scam around the holidays
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
File photo
Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver Sentenced
Chesterfield father sentenced for killing son, concealing body
A bathroom renovation at a historical theatre revealed a little piece of history in the rubble.
Theatre owner returns lost wallet to family 65 years later
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
Reduced hours and long waits. Those are just some of the things you could be seeing at your...
VCU professor details pharmacist shortage during the holiday season