Chesterfield father convicted of killing son to be sentenced

WARNING: This story may contain graphic elements that are difficult for some viewers to read and watch.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield father will learn his punishment for the murder of his young son.

Kassceen Weaver was found guilty in July on several charges including felony homicide and felony child neglect.

He was supposed to be sentenced back at the end of October but that got delayed because Weaver’s defense asked for more time to be given for a full pre-sentence report - a judge sided with that motion.

In 2021, investigators found Weaver’s son Eliel Adon Weaver, inside a freezer in the family home.

Investigators believe Adon’s remains were inside the freezer for nearly two years, and he was under five years old when he died.

During the trial in July, prosecutors said Adon’s remains were found wrapped up in a bin stored in a freezer among a number of frozen turkeys in the Lookout Pointe Circle home.

Upon examination of his body, Eliel was found with multiple injuries, some of which were in the process of healing, including two skull fractures and five rib fractures.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Weaver refused to get his son medical attention after his wife begged him to take their child to the hospital.

Prosecutors also argued that Kassceen allowed Adon to die and “refused to provide medical care.”

Weaver’s estranged wife was also charged in this case back in 2021, but prosecutors decided to withdraw her charges more than one year later.

“In reviewing the evidence in her case as a whole, and in assessing culpability as it relates to the circumstances surrounding that evidence, the Commonwealth decided to not go forward on Ms. Weaver’s matter at this time,” Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Barbara Cooke said in a statement made back in Oct. 2022.

Weaver is also facing an aggravated malicious wounding charge in connection with his estranged wife.

Kasceen Weaver is now facing over 50 years behind bars for his crime.

The uncle of Eliel said at the last court appearance that he has forgiven Weaver and that the entire process has been about patience.

