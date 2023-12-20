Your Money with Carlson Financial
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax

The governor also makes a push to end ‘the hated car tax’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
By David Hylton and Sarah Chakales
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday proposed a new state budget that would lower state income taxes while raising the sales tax.

The state income tax proposal calls for a 12% cut “across the board” for all tax brackets.

The lowest tax bracket would change from 2% to 1.75%, while the highest would go from 5.75% to 5.1%.

“This cut reduces the personal income tax burden on Virginians by $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2026,” the Republican governor said.

He says those cuts would be offset by a 0.9% increase in the state sales tax, which would go from 4.3% to 5.2%.

“The heart of our budget focuses on the key investments that we must make as a commonwealth in order to unleash opportunity,” Youngkin said. “The first pillar of unleashing opportunity is to reduce the cost of living for Virginians, and it has two components: One, reducing tax burdens for all Virginians, and two, modernizing our tax code, specifically our sales and use structure.”

Youngkin says his plan includes closing a big tech tax loophole on digital goods.

“Over the last decade, the definition of goods has evolved into new economy goods, like software packages, digital downloads, streaming music and videos, cloud storage and other electronic media, on which today, Virginia collects nothing,” he said.

Youngkin stressed that traditional services - like barbers and lawncare services - will continue to not be taxed.

While not included in his budget, Youngkin is also urging Virginia lawmakers to take action on “the hated car tax.”

“Eliminating it permanently is complicated. Yet, it is a very worthy aspiration,” Youngkin said. “And I do believe it can be done, but only with full cooperation from Democrats and Republicans, House and Senate members, and local and state leaders.”

“It belongs in your trash can, not your mailbox,” Youngkin said.

The General Assembly reconvenes on Jan. 10. Both the state Senate and House are now controlled by Democrats following November’s election.

