Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Worker rescued after being trapped in hopper for hours at concrete facility

Officials said a man was trapped for nearly five hours at a Paulding County concrete facility in Georgia on Tuesday. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Emergency responders in Georgia rescued a man trapped for nearly five hours at a concrete facility on Tuesday.

Authorities said the incident happened at a concrete facility in Paulding County at around 9:30 a.m.

WANF reports that the worker was in a hopper at Wayne Davis Concrete when his equipment gave way and he fell about 20 feet.

According to Paulding County Fire spokesperson Steve Mapes, the worker was trying to get something and ended up getting trapped in the hopper. Materials then also fell on top of him.

Rescue crews could hear and speak with the worker before a second collapse happened and rescue efforts were expedited.

Multiple fire department units and equipment were at the site and assisted with the rescue.

A Paulding County first responder was able to make his way down to the worker by using ropes.

Crews were able to free the worker and transfer him to the hospital. Rescuers said he was complaining of numbness in his legs and back pain.

“It took a lot of teamwork. We all train together, and we have specialized training for stuff like this but a lot of us haven’t actually done anything like this for real,” Lt. Josh Collier with Paulding County Fire said.

Officials did not immediately identify the worker involved.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Patricia K. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing New York City girl, thought to be in Virginia, found in NY
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

Latest News

Two Richmond businesses are teaming up to spread love during a season of giving.
Toy drive benefitting Home Again
A report from the Virginia Department of Health indicates HCA’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital...
Otieno family ‘deeply disturbed’ by health department’s report
All three schools will reopen on Wednesday morning.
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Naquan Fuller was gunned down in the Highland Park area in December 2021.
$10,000 reward for answers to 2021 homicide
This week's Holiday Home, sponsored by Costar Group, takes us to Midlothian and a home that...
Holiday Homes: 7302 Buck Rub Lane in Midlothian