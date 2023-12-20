Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Dry and Seasonable

Rain chances hold off until after Christmas
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re settling into a dry and seasonable pattern without any rain or snow chances through the holiday weekend. Rain looking more likely Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the upper-40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

