Wednesday Forecast: Dry and Seasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re settling into a dry and seasonable pattern without any rain or snow chances through the holiday weekend. Rain looking more likely Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the upper-40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.