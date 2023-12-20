Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia senators weigh in on Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling

Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to hold office again.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to hold office again.

The court says this is because of Trump’s actions with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.

This is the first time a court has found Trump ineligible to return to the White House.

The question on many people’s minds following this decision is “Could Trump be taken off the ballot in other states, like here in Virginia?”

“If a case was filed in Virginia, the court would have to grapple with the same basic question,” Senator Tim Kaine said.

That basic question is: Were President Trump’s actions enough to trigger Section III of the 14th Amendment, which says “Those who engage in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it, cannot hold office.”

Colorado’s Supreme Court, by a narrow margin, says yes.

“The claim is that the Constitution forbids insurrectionists from serving in federal and state office and that former President Trump is an insurrectionist, and therefore he can’t be on the ballot,” Saikrishna Prakash with UVA Miller Center said.

Now all eyes turn to the U.S. Supreme Court to see if they will get involved.

That’s what U.S. Senator Mark Warner says would be best for all states.

“My hope is that the Supreme Court will take this up,” Senator Warner said.

UVA Miller Center says it’s likely they will.

“If they don’t, they run the risk that President Trump off the ballot in five or ten or fifteen states, will of course cripple his ability to get the nomination,” Prakash said.

With the Republican Primaries for the 2024 Presidential Election looming, the clock is ticking to get this all sorted out.

“They don’t want to decide this after the primaries, it’s sort of too late,” Prakash said.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says if it’s found that the amendment does apply to Trump, he is not above the law.

“The Constitution is not optional. It has to be followed,” Senator Kaine said.

Ultimately, there is a lot to decide before Virginia, or any state, would see Trump stricken from the ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election.

“We’re in the middle of a game, not the end of it,” Prakash said.

“This is a challenging time for our democracy at the end of the day,” Senator Warner said.

President Trump’s campaign has already denounced the ruling and says it will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

