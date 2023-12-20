VDOT Richmond prepares for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No snow in the forecast, but we all know it’s only a matter of time with winter around the corner.

So, VDOT is not wasting time preparing, especially when forecasters predict much more snow this winter.

Driving in snowy and icy weather can be tricky for most of us, but VDOT said it’s ready for whatever winter brings our way.

“All we do really is we prepare for the worst and kind of hope that we get limited snow or no snow,” Austin Anderson, VDOT District Infrastructure Manager, said.

VDOT has budgeted around 31.5 million for the Richmond district, with more than 1,000 pieces of snow-fighting equipment and hundreds of workers ready to go when needed.

Not only that but this year, they have more than 61,000 tons of salt and plenty of sand and brine to help keep you from sliding on the roads.

“It depends on the type of storm, Anderson said. “But if we’re expected to receive a storm that starts as snow, we will go out usually the day before during the daytime and will apply what we call a brine solution, which is a salt and water mix.”

While VDOT is responsible for clearing all state-maintained roads, crews urge those at home to do their part.

“The biggest things for the emergency kit is to have water, food and snacks and if you have any medications that you need to keep those handy, a blanket and keep a cord that you can charge your cell phone in your car,” Anderson said.

During winter, VDOT officials say it’s essential to be prepared regularly and monitor your forecast before winter weather arrives.

Drivers are also encouraged to call 511 or follow VDOT’s social media to keep up with the latest information.

