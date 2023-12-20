Safety expert warns of ‘card draining’ scam around the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Many people are out buying those last-minute gifts, and while a gift card is usually a safe bet when you don’t know what to get, safety experts are now warning buyers to beware.

Thieves are now targeting them with a scam called “card draining.” While it should be the giving season, some are only taking.

The scam has thieves either copying details from a card in-store or cutting off the barcode. Then, when someone else goes to checkout and loads their funds on it, the scammer has the money instead or ‘drains’ the amount.

“They download the funds before it could ever be used at the holiday,” Safety Expert with M7 Solutions Cliff Lent said. “They have found discreet ways to open them up without tearing them. So, it doesn’t look like it’s tampered with at all.”

Usually, when cards are tampered with, one can tell from the outside of the packaging, but Lent says the thieves are getting more advanced, so these drained cards will look close to normal.

The gift card becomes practically useless, though, as the money spent is all in the hands of someone the buyer has never even met.

“Criminals are always looking to exploit the next loophole or, you know, easy way to get money into their hands without having to commit a physical crime against a person. The penalties are less severe,” Lent said.

He says people are losing hundreds of dollars from it, as the Better Business Bureau reports 50% more people have reported gift card fraud this year compared to last year. Lent is hoping his warning helps drop that number. He says when you go to a register, double-check the card you’re buying.

You can ask the person at the register to check the balance on it.

“Open it up, make sure that it’s not tampered with, make sure that the card is not cut in any way, make sure that the security seals are not broken, and that the security code is not exposed,” Lent said.

Another option is buying a gift card online since it can sometimes be hard to tell in-store.

“Scams have cost Americans over $8.8 billion in the last year, and that’s a 30% increase over scams from the prior year of 2021,” Lent said. “Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Criminal enterprises have more technology tools to exploit people.”

Lent says that data is from the Federal Trade Commission, and card draining is another reminder to be alert.

He says the scam is not huge yet, but it is spreading.

“My message to everybody during the holiday season is take extra care,” Lent said. “Speak to your parents. If they’re elderly or aging, make sure they’re aware that these types of scams go on.”

