Meadow Road closed after car crashes into utility pole

Police say the crash happened on Meadow Road near Crib Lane in Henrico's east end.
Police say the crash happened on Meadow Road near Crib Lane in Henrico's east end.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a utility pole after a crash on Meadow Road in Henrico’s east end.

Henrico Police says the single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Meadow Road near Crib Lane.

One person reported minor injuries.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to repair the damaged utility pole.

