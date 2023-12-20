Meadow Road closed after car crashes into utility pole

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a utility pole after a crash on Meadow Road in Henrico’s east end.

Henrico Police says the single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Meadow Road near Crib Lane.

One person reported minor injuries.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to repair the damaged utility pole.

