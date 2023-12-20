‘The key to a thriving city is a safe city:’ Richmond’s real-time crime center now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s real-time crime center is now up and running, and helping officers solve crimes faster.

Earlier this year, Richmond received a $750,000 grant to launch the real-time crime center, which is housed inside police headquarters.

“The key to a thriving city is a safe city – and day in and day out my administration is working to create a safer Richmond,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “We’re throwing the kitchen sink at this issue. And this is what the kitchen sink looks like. With a Real Time Crime Center officers in the field will have the assistance of modern technology to maximize the efficiency and speed of investigations and most importantly, keep Richmonders safe.”

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says some analysts are working in the center right now, but they’re still in contract negotiations with some of the technology needed.

The new center will use a range of technology, including surveillance and security cameras, license plate reader cameras, and gunshot detectors.

“I am proud to see this project come to fruition and look forward to continuing our work of keeping the public safe,” Chief Edwards said.

The city plans to hold information sessions about the Capital City Intelligence Center in the new year.

