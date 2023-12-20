Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘The key to a thriving city is a safe city:’ Richmond’s real-time crime center now open

The new center will use a range of technology, including surveillance and security cameras, license plate reader cameras, and gunshot detectors.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s real-time crime center is now up and running, and helping officers solve crimes faster.

Earlier this year, Richmond received a $750,000 grant to launch the real-time crime center, which is housed inside police headquarters.

“The key to a thriving city is a safe city – and day in and day out my administration is working to create a safer Richmond,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “We’re throwing the kitchen sink at this issue. And this is what the kitchen sink looks like. With a Real Time Crime Center officers in the field will have the assistance of modern technology to maximize the efficiency and speed of investigations and most importantly, keep Richmonders safe.”

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says some analysts are working in the center right now, but they’re still in contract negotiations with some of the technology needed.

The new center will use a range of technology, including surveillance and security cameras, license plate reader cameras, and gunshot detectors.

“I am proud to see this project come to fruition and look forward to continuing our work of keeping the public safe,” Chief Edwards said.

The city plans to hold information sessions about the Capital City Intelligence Center in the new year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled
Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
7 tips for an effective designated driver
Allen & Allen offering free Lyft rides this New Year’s Eve
The new center will use a range of technology, including surveillance and security cameras,...
Richmond’s real-time crime center now open
Police say the crash happened on Meadow Road near Crib Lane in Henrico's east end.
Meadow Road closed after car crashes into utility pole