Hopewell Police: Thieves stealing HVAC units from vacant homes up for sale

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is raising the alarm about a recent rise in HVAC unit thefts happening at vacant homes on the market.

Within the past two months, officers have responded to eight reports of stolen HVAC units and two other vandalism cases.

“It seems like there’s an uptick in that particular crime,” said Lt. Jacquita Allen with the Hopewell Police Department.

“A lot of them are up for sale and no one lives there, so it gives them the opportunity to go and steal, you know, those HVAC components,” said Lt. Allen.

“They’re just taking the HVAC system apart, taking out the parts they know they can make money off of, and then they’re taking them to local scrap yards to receive some kind of profit.”

The department is worried there are more thefts that have been unreported and urges those with homes on the market to double check their properties.

“We know that’s going to cost a lot of money to get it fixed, so if you do daily inspections or keep it on your radar, it’ll make it a whole lot easier as well,” said Lt. Allen.

As Hopewell officers investigate these cases, the department is encouraging people to take preventative measures to keep thieves away from their HVAC units.

One of those methods includes marking HVAC components with unique identifiers, such as serial numbers or labels. Officers said this could make it easier to identify stolen parts and may discourage thefts.

“Maybe even put some kind of enclosure around the HVAC system,” said Lt. Allen. “Also, just increase the lighting. You know, that way it can keep these thieves away from trying to steal the property.”

If you have any information about these cases, you can give the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solver hotline a call at 804-541-2202. Tips can be called in anonymously and a reward of up to a $1,000 may be given.

