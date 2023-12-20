Friends of Richmond 2021 homicide victim offering $10k to solve case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has a new incentive to help them crack a case from two years ago.

Naquan Fuller was shot in December 2021 in broad daylight near Highland Park. Now, his friends are donating $10,000 to give to anyone with information to find out who killed him.

Fuller was killed on Willow Street, near where it intersects with 3rd Avenue. Detectives investigating the incident have determined individuals shot Fuller in a dark-colored Lexus SUV.

They say the passenger then got out of the vehicle and shot Fuller again before leaving the area in the car. Neighbors passing by now can still remember that day and who Fuller was but cannot recall what the killer looked like.

Now, with a reward worth thousands, they wish they could, but police are hopeful someone will.

Friends of Fuller hope the money will incentivize people to come forward, and RPD hopes that, combined with the spirit of the holiday, will encourage others to assist with the case.

“People may not be aware that police are still looking for information. It brings a story back into the spotlight,” Detective Patrick Mansfield with the Richmond Police Department said.

Fuller’s friends are asking to remain anonymous, as RPD says they do not want to take the focus away from the real goal, which is to get answers and find justice.

Fuller’s family is also not doing interviews at the time, but Charles Willis with United Communities Against Crime is representing them and passing along their messages.

“Even though this was two years ago, to this family, it’s like two minutes ago,” Willis said. “Once the person is laid to rest and put in the ground, and flowers are put on top, that’s not the end of it. It just begins because there are going to be holidays that your loved one is not going to be there, like this time around.”

Police have photos of the car that drove off, though they could not get a license plate, which is why they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We always say in the community, if you see something, say something. So, here are friends of the family, family members, and other community advocates and leaders that have said, we believe that there’s something to be seen, and we believe that once folks know, they’ll say something,” Willis said.

While no amount of money can bring back his life, a little bit of closure would be priceless for Fuller’s friends and family.

“He’s a father, brother, son is loved and missed by many,” Det. Mansfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to Det. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest in the case, the award could be yours.

